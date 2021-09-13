Bauchi gov empowers 1, 000 youth, women in Bogoro, T/Balewa LGs



Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state Monday empowered 1, 000 youth and women in Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa local governments of Bauchi state with occupational equipment and cash to boost their businesses.



The governor assisted 500 beneficiaries in each of the local governments where 250 people were given items including grinding machines, sewing machines and motorcycles while 250 others were given cash of N50, 000 each.



Speaking while flagging off the distribution in the two areas, the governor explained that the scheme is under his programme tagged ‘Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme’ (KEEP).



According to him, the scheme which is going to cover all the 20 local governments of the state was deliberately designed to address unemployment in the state saying he had so far carried out the programme in six local government councils.



He noted that in addition to that, the state government under the scheme had distributed 1, 000 tricycles otherwise called ‘Keke NAPEPS’ for commercial use and buses to commercial drivers on loan.



The governor noted that the administration is desirous of pulling citizens out of poverty and joblessness hence it initiated the empowerment programme.



In his speech, the chairman of Bogoro local government Iliya Habila expressed appreciation to the governor for selecting the area to benefit from the gesture.

He also thanked the government for awarding contract for the construction of ‘Mallar-Lusa-Bogoro and ‘Boi-Tapsbin’ roads.