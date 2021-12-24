Bauchi gov signs N197.5bn 2022 budget into law

Bauchi state governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed on Friday signed into law the sum of N197,475,607,143.85 as the 2022 budget estimates.

According to a statement by the governor’s media aide, Muktar Gidado, he thanked the speaker, principal officers and members of the House for the speedy passage of the budget.

Governor Mohammed said the 2022 budget has been derived from the state Medium Term Plan 2021-2025 in which the state government would soon roll it out.

He said the plan, which aligns with the overall national and sub-national planning perspectives, had set out his administration’s developmental objectives and defined its key priorities which the state hopes to achieve through the budget process.

The governor said the adjustment of 2,120,000,000.00 in the budget made by the house of Assembly to the proposal submitted was done to support the move by his administration for the financial autonomy of the legislature and the judiciary.

According to him, the development also aligns with the state government’s desire and commitment towards ensuring the independence of the two arms of government.

“We give glory to the Almighty Allah for today’s occasion which concludes the chain of processes within the Budget cycle culminating into the state’s 2022 Appropriation Law which approves the 2022 Budget in the sum of N197, 475,607,143.85 for which my assent is sought.”

