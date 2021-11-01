Bauchi governor Bala loses mother in-law



Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, Monday lost his mother in-law Hajiya Fatimah Aliyu Usman.



Late Fatimah is the mother of Aisha Bala Mohammed, the governor’s first wife and she passed away in the early hours of Monday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital , Bauchi after a protracted illness.



According to a press release by the Special Adviser to the governor on media and publicity Mukhtar Gidado, she died at the age of 75 years.



Her funeral prayers was conducted later in the day at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu.



The funeral prayer was led by the chief imam of Bauchi central mosque sheikh Ahmad Baban Inna and attended by members of the Bauchi state executive council, state house of assembly members and traditional title holders.