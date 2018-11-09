Bauchi governor’s wife rehabilitates 49 ex-convicts

Wife of the Bauchi state governor, Aisha Mohammed Abubakar, has organised vocational training for 49 ex-prisoners she released last year from Zaki, Tafawa Balewa, Nabardo, Alkaleri, Ningi, Misau,

Jama’are and Bauchi prisons.

Speaking yesterday in Ningi local government while presenting various equipment to the freed inmates for the training, the governor’s wife explained that the gesture was aimed at rehabilitating and

transforming them to be self reliant so that they would not indulge in criminal activities that might bring them back to the prison.

According to her, she secured the release of 50 inmates on December 18, 2017 with minor cases and one special appeal from the state controller of prison in respect of one Adamu Kolo, on health ground.

She noted that the condition for releasing the inmates include having a guarantor who will make sure they undergo a vocational training.

She therefore urged the ex-convicts to take advantage of the opportunity given to them and called on local government chairmen to monitor them in their reform process.

Earlier, the Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya, who received the governor’s wife at his palace, revealed that most of the inmates in the area were illiterate Fulani, calling on government at all levels

to sponsor their children to school so that they would not be roaming about unnecessary and committing crimes.

