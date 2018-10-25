Bauchi gov’s meeting with aggrieved aspirants deadlocked

The meeting convened by the Bauchi state Governor, Mohammed Abubakar
with aggrieved aspirants who contested for the state assembly under
the All Progressives Congress from different constituencies on Monday
ended in deadlock.
Blueprint recalled that the primary election had elicited criticism
from the aspirants under the aegis of the Bauchi State Assembly
Aspirants Forum, who alleged that no election was held but the party
only announced names of its flag bearers in Abuja.
Speaking on the outcome of the meeting with the governor, secretary of
the Forum, Dr Muhammad Sunusi Ibrahim, explained that the governor
only appealed to the aggrieved aspirants to exercise patience without
taking any action, to ensure that justice is done to them.
According him, for peace and harmony to prevail in the state chapter
of the APC, ‘‘the party should replace the lists with right candidates
that are popular in their constituencies before the 2 Novemeber INEC
deadline.’’
He claimed that the governor had admitted that the election was not
fair just like the state chapter of APC also shifted blame to the
electoral committee sent by the national headquarters to conduct the
exercise, saying they were currently in dilemma.
He threatened that if nothing was done about the matter between now
and November 2, they would decide their next line of action which
might not be pleasant to the party.
Be the first to comment