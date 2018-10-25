Bauchi gov’s meeting with aggrieved aspirants deadlocked

The meeting convened by the Bauchi state Governor, Mohammed Abubakar

with aggrieved aspirants who contested for the state assembly under

the All Progressives Congress from different constituencies on Monday

ended in deadlock.

Blueprint recalled that the primary election had elicited criticism

from the aspirants under the aegis of the Bauchi State Assembly

Aspirants Forum, who alleged that no election was held but the party

only announced names of its flag bearers in Abuja.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting with the governor, secretary of

the Forum, Dr Muhammad Sunusi Ibrahim, explained that the governor

only appealed to the aggrieved aspirants to exercise patience without

taking any action, to ensure that justice is done to them.

According him, for peace and harmony to prevail in the state chapter

of the APC, ‘‘the party should replace the lists with right candidates

that are popular in their constituencies before the 2 Novemeber INEC

deadline.’’

He claimed that the governor had admitted that the election was not

fair just like the state chapter of APC also shifted blame to the

electoral committee sent by the national headquarters to conduct the

exercise, saying they were currently in dilemma.

He threatened that if nothing was done about the matter between now

and November 2, they would decide their next line of action which

might not be pleasant to the party.

