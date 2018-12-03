Bauchi gov’s wife empowers 100 women

As part of activities marking her 60th birthday, the wife of Bauchi state Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar yesterday empowered 100 women randomly selected from parts of the state with skills acquisition equipment.

Presenting the items to beneficiaries at a ceremony at the banquet hall, Government House, Hadiza explained that the gesture was aimed at showing gratitude to Allah for sparing her life and giving her the

opportunity to assist the less privileged women.

According to her, items donated include 30 sewing machines, 30 knitting machines, 20 grinding machines as well as 20 embroidery machines.

She said, five women were selected from each skills acquisition centre in parts of the state to receive the donation.

Also speaking, Governor Mohammed Abubakar hailed his wife for celebrating the birthday with gifts presentation to the less privileged women instead of organising parties where wives of

politicians would come and dance.

He expressed his government’s commitment to come up with more women empowerment programmes, adding that his administration invested so much funds to assist youths and women through the Bauchi State Commission for Youth and Women Rehabilitation and Development

(BACYWORD).

“We thank Allah for granting you long life and you were endowed with beautiful face and physique. I’m sure you can win a beauty contest if Islam had permitted women to participate in beauty contest,” the

governor said jokingly.

