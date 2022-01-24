Bauchi: Group hails Bala on effort to actualise Sayawa chiefdom

The Bauchi South Patriotic Forum has applauded Governor Bala Mohammed for his foresight in setting up a committee to work out modalities for the creation of Sayawa chiefdom.

Coordinator of the forum, Suleiman Mai Posta, in a statement issued on Sunday to journalists in Bauchi, expressed confidence that the move by the governor will bring to an end, the lingering issues on the creation of the chiefdom.

He enjoined Sayawa ethnic group in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local government areas of Bauchi state and other critical stakeholders to support the state government towards ensuring that the committee assigned to work on the actualisation of the chiefdom discharges the responsibility diligently and credibly.

“We want to commend His Excellency the Executive Governor of Bauchi state, Sen. Bala Mohammed, for inaugurating a committee to settle the issue of Sayawa chiefdom once and for all. The actualisation of Sayawa chiefdom would be a good development to Sayawa community.

“The Bauchi South Patriotic Forum, a non-political, non-religious and tribal group is using this medium to join millions of Nigerians in condemning in strong terms violent protest that marred the recently organised 21st memorial anniversary in honour of late Baba Peter Gonto Mwari, who is regarded as a legend and freedom fighter for the Zaar (Sayawa) ethnic group in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local government areas of Bauchi state,” the statement said.

The Forum, while commending the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro, who is from the area for collaborating with the Zaaar Development Association to organise the anniversary, regretted that the attacks on the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass on their way to attend the occasion were unnecessary.

It appreciated Professor Bogoro for his achievements as TETFund boss in the areas of education and human capital development, particularly in all the tertiary institutions both federal and state, as well as providing job opportunities to the people of Bauchi state.

“As a forum that promotes peace and unity among the diverse ethnic groups in Bauchi South, we call on the Bauchi state government and the security agents to investigate the situation and brought to book the perpetrators of such dastardly act. We also wish to appeal to the erudite scholar, Prof Suleiman Elias Bogoro not to be deterred by this distraction but to continue with the good work for sustainable growth and development,” the Forum added.