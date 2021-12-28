Bauchi: Gubi community thumbs up Bala on school construction

Communities in Gubi village, Bauchi local government area of Bauchi state have expressed gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for the construction of a three-block of six classrooms primary school in the area within two weeks.

The village head of the area, Mohammed Adamu Jumba, made the commendation in an interview with our correspondent on the completion of the project within the timeframe as promised by the governor.

Adamu Jumba said Gubi village has been yearning for the construction of the school and therefore appreciated Governor Bala for coming to their aide.

“Today we the people of Gubi village are short of words to express our profound appreciation to His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed for providing us with a new brand primary school.

“The construction of the school is a welcome development to us because the construction company, Bash Dee Transport Limited has engaged our youth in the execution of the project and that has reduced the level of poverty among the youth.”

The village head, who applauded the contractor who handled the execution of the project for the delivery of quality work, said the construction of the new brand primary school would contribute positively towards the educational advancement of the area.

The MD/CEO of Bash Dee Transport Limited, Alhaji Bashir Isa, said the firm has already partnered with the state government in the area of construction and renovation of schools and has resolved to support the administration of Bala Mohammed to succeed in ensuring effective teaching and learning in the basic education sub sector in the state.