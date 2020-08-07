Bauchi health workers shelve strike

The Joint Health Sector Union and Assembly of Health Care Professionals (JOHESU) Bauchi state chapter has called off the indefinite strike which began from Thursday, August 6th, 2020.

This was announced by the secretary of JOHESU in the state, Comrade Usman Danturaki, on Friday in Bauchi, saying further negotiations were still on-going to address the issues once and for all.

JOHESU, Danturaki said, went on an indefinite strike to protest the unilateral deductions made by the state government in its June and July 2020 salaries.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Commissioner for Finance, and Chairman Implementation Committee on new salary administration, is Alhaji Umaru Sanda Adamu, said the biggest challenges of the administration was ovwrbloated workforce that gulps state revenues.

“The revelations from their findings so far are startling and had confirmed the initial fears of government that indeed, there are serious infractions on government payroll at both the state and local government s with ample evidence of the existence of ghost workers, fraudulent payment allowances to ineligible staff, and multiple salary payments.

“The committee after investigation discovered that 20 per cent CONHESS said to have been removed from entitled workers salaries in the month of June 2020 was not done deliberately, but was mistakenly removed as at the time of preparation of their payroll.”