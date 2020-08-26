Bauchi inaugurates community policing c’ttee, plans security trust fund

Bauchi state Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has inaugurated a 21-member community policing advisory committee and community policing committee.

Speaking at the inauguration Tuesday in Bauchi, Governor Mohammed said the decision was to strengthen his administration’s efforts at ensuring peace and security across the state.

He said in order to ensure effective service delivery, the state government would soon set up a security trust fund to provide enough resources to security agencies and that of the community policing committee.

While expressing confidence that the inauguration of the committee would assist in achieving the set objectives, he charged members to perform its functions in accordance with the laws of the land for the collective interest of the citizens.

“As you are aware, community policing world over is based on the concept that, police officers and members of the community work in synergy and adopt ways with a view to solving contemporary community problems related to crime, fear of crime, social and physical disorder and other anti social activities peculiar to each community.

“You must always remember that, where there is no trust from the community, the chances of achieving results will greatly be reduced and security will be in jeopardy,” the governor said.

He said the committee is to report and interface with government on matters concerning the operations of the community policing in the state and to liaise with similar structures at the local levels.

The governor however enjoined members of the committee to be transparent, focused and resourceful in the execution of the assignment in accordance with the terms of reference.

“I must at this juncture, commend our security forces for making Bauchi state inhabitable, a no-go area for Kidnappers and bandits and reiterates that, the primary objective of any responsible Government, is to protect the lives and property of its citizens,” he said.

On his part, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu said the federal government has approved the adoption of community policing as a community-based internal security management strategy to compliment police in all components to enable communities have some levels of participation in their own security.

He said the Nigeria Police under his leadership, has adopted community policing as the principle of projecting it as the internal security strategy for the country.

The Inspector General of Police said in order to cope with the current and emerging threats to attain the internal security mandate, it is imperative for the police to seek the cooperation of the public with a view to maintaining their safety.