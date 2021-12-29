Bauchi introduces statewide roll to tackle salary administration challenges

Bauchi state government Wednesday announced the introduction of a statewide nominal roll system in a bid to bring to an end, the numerous challenges in salary administration in the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Kashim disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of an emergency meeting of critical stakeholders in the salary administration held at his office, Government House, Bauchi.

Ibrahim Kashim said the emergency meeting discussed extensively on the achievements recorded so far by the state government in tackling challenges in the payment of salaries and to work out modalities of ensuring efficiency of the new salary system introduced before it handing over to the office of the State Head of Civil Service.

He explained that, the adoption of the statewide nominal roll system is to provide credible system for the payment of salary in both state and local government to ensure sanity in the payroll.

“The aim of our meeting today is to discuss what we have achieved so far and we are satisfied with the new system and it will be handed over to the office of the Head of civil service.

“By the grace of God, the issue of anybody been left in the payment of salary would be a thing of the past because now the responsibility is solely for MDAs.”

The SSG recalled that, since 2019, the state government engaged a consultant with a view to resolving the lingering challenges in the salary administration in the state and has achieved a lot in identifying many fraudulent activities in the system.

“His Excellency is reforming local government system and part of the reforms is granting them autonomy by the Governor,” he said.