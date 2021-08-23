Bauchi Islamic foundation plants 350 seedlings to curb erosion

The Bauchi-based Shaykh Abdulkadir Jahun Islamic Foundation, Saturday planted 350 seedlings to curb erosion and other environmental hazards in the state.

The faith based non-governmental organisation (NGO) conducted the exercise, tagged ”Go Green 2021”, at the Sultan Abubakar Hajj Camp in the state capital.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the foundation, Alhaji Mohammed Mujtaba, said tree planting was a measure to protect the land from environmental degradation.

“Planting trees is an act of worship. So, we seek divine rewards for our parents, leaders, scholars and ourselves through this exercise,” he said.

In her remarks, wife of the governor, Dr. Aisha Mohammed, said such practices would further provide medicinal sources and fresh air to the people of the state.

“The trees we plant protects the environment and are sources of food and medicine, to man and animals,” she noted.

According to her, human activities were the major cause of environmental disasters in the state.

She encouraged clerics to incorporate such humanitarian and social responsibility services into the extra-curricular activities of their pupils.

“The teaching of Islam has encouraged us to plant trees as charity. Therefore, we should encourage such activities to gain more reward from the almighty Allah,” she stressed.

Mohammed noted that such practices would also checkmate some activities of industries as well as environmental pollution.

She applauded the initiative of the foundation and urged them to replicate the exercise in other parts of the state.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Ibrahim Kashim, said that the exercise was coming at a time the State government was also planning to plant trees on all the newly constructed roads and other locations in the state.