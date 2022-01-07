Bauchi legionnaires raise the alarm on members’ living conditions

The Bauchi state chapter of Legionnaires on Friday raised the alarm on the living conditions of members, especially the families of deceased retired personnel.

Its chairman, Retired Warrant Officer Idris Danjuma Ningi, raised the alarm at the launch of the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance and Emblem Appeal Week performed by Governor Bala Mohammed at Government House, Bauchi.

Ningi said considering the positive contributions of Legionnaires to the security of the country, “there is need for all hands to be on deck towards providing them with assistance in order to alleviate their sufferings.”

He, however, appreciated the efforts of the state government in assisting legionnaires in the state.

“Your Excellency, we are here once again for the launching of the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance and Emblem Appeal Week. We must thank you for your support to us as Legionnaires in Bauchi state. Legionnaires in Bauchi state are facing a lot of challenges and I want to appeal to the state government to assist in improving their living conditions,” he said.

Responding, Governor Mohammed who launched the Appeal Week with over N10 million as the government’s contribution, said his administration would continue to support them to improve their well-being.

The governor said legionnaires served the country for its survival and stressed the need for corporate bodies to assist them with empowerment programmes.