Bauchi NGO moves to advance women participation in politics

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Bauchi, Fahimta Women and Youth Development Initiative, under its new project, Women Voice for Leadership, Friday hosted political parties’ leaders and other relevant stakeholders to a one-day state level engagement/dialogue on promotion of women participation in politics.

Speaking at the occasion, Florence Daniel, in charge of Women Voice for Leadership in the NGO, said the dialogue “is to seek for stakeholders’ inputs on the best ways of improving and advancing women participation in governance.”

She said, “This meeting was organised to engage political leaders and relevant stakeholders as we are approaching 2023 general elections because we discovered that women participation in decision making is not good as we expect.

“We invited our participants, women from Bauchi, Giade and Alkaleri local government areas of Bauchi state, to discuss with them on crucial issues ensure their full involvement in politics.”

Mrs. Daniel said women must be part of decision making process at all levels to enable them to express their views for them to contribute positively to nation- building.

In a paper titled, ‘Monitoring Participation of Women In Politics and Governance in Nigeria,” Mr. Adamu Sarkin Yara of the Bauchi state Directorate of National Orientation Agency, stressed the need for creating an enabling environment that “will allow women to engage meaningfully in decision-making process.”

He urged stakeholders to advocate for the protection of women from abuse, empower them economically and politically and review the necessary legislations to accommodate the growing interest of women in politics both elective and appointive positions.

On their part, the representatives of political parties and APC pledged their continued support to women to enable them to contribute positively to decision-making process.