Bauchi NIPR launches book on community relations strategy, holds AGM

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Bauchi state chapter, Friday launched a book entitled “Community Relations Strategy: A primer for Public Relations of Corporate Players in Developing Nations’ in a continued efforts to contribute to societal development.

Speaking at the launch which took place at M.L Audu Auditorium Hall, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, NIPR’s chairman, Kabir Ali Kobi, said the book, a compilation of contributions from members and beyond, was put together by the chapter’s Book Publication Committee under the leadership of Dr. Hamid Muhammad of Mass Communication Department, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

Declaring the event open, Governor Bala Mohammed who described the production of the book by the NIPR as “timely,” noted that it would go a long way in addressing the practical and intellectual needs of public relations students and practitioners, as well as strengthening the public affairs departments of corporate organisations.

“The production of this book is a step in the right direction, and I commend NIPR Bauchi state chapter for the initiative. I wish to inform this august gathering that the publication is in tandem with my Administration’s desire to promote scholarship in an effort to repositioning the education sector,” he said.

Represented by his special adviser on media and publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, the governor appreciated the cordial working relationship existing between NIPR in the state and his administration since its inception and expressed optimism that the relationship “will not only be maintained, but grow from strength to strength.”

