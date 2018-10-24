Bauchi NNPP guber candidate, LG chair dump party for PDP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship aspirant in Bauchi State, Alhaji Mahmood Maijamaa and the Bogoro Local Government Area chairman of the party, Mr Ishaku Andrawus, have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The duo though did not defect alone instead they claimed they have left the party with 25,000 of their followers and assured that they would help the PDP to kick out the non-performing APC government in the state.

Maijamaa, who confirmed this yesterday in Bauchi, however declined to state why he dumped the party along with his supporters.

Though he had earlier said: “For now, I have not decided which party to join apart from my exit from NNPP but I will make my political direction public as soon as possible”, he later disclosed his intention and next destination.

Meanwhile, Andrawus, the party’s chairman in Bogoro LGA cited the absence of justice especially in abrogating his official obligation as his major reason for dumping the party.

According to Andrawus, his resignation was imperative to save his political career and to protect democracy.

“By this letter I have exited the party alongside 25,000 of my followers to PDP where I initially belonged in order to support Speaker Yakubu Dogara in the 2019 election,” Andrawus said.

He stressed that the NNPP has lost many of its members to the opposition party in recent times in the state due to injustice.

“I have also from today withdrawn my membership from NNPP with immediate effect,” the former chairman said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.