Bauchi: No security threat in Bogoro LG, group tells Dogara

Concerned youth in Mwari, Bogoro local government area of Bauchi state, have denied allegation made by the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, that there would be security threat in the forthcoming reception in honour of an elder statesman in the area, the late Baba Peter Gonto.

Chairman of the youth forum, Isuwa Samaila, at a press conference held at the NUJ secretariat in Bauchi, accused the lawmaker representing the area at the House of Representatives for alleging that unless the planned reception is put on hold, there would be a very serious breach of peace.

He said late Baba Gonto was a political leader and a pacesetter in Sayawa kingdom whose ideals were to propagate the message of peace and unity among his people, insisting that no amount of honour given to him would be too much.

“We are much more surprised that Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara who is an in-law to Mwari would want to oppose a reception in honour of Sage Baba Gonto.

“We would like to state in a clear and loud voice that we the youth in Mwari are in support of the event and we are actively involved in all the events, so no one should deceive the world that we are not in support of the event.”

The forum chairman pointed out that, the intention of the organisers of the reception is primarily to foster unity in and around the Zaar nation, to showcase the past achievements of late Baba Gonto to the upcoming youth for them to emulate.