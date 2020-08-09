Bauchi PDP elects new exco

Two months to the local government elections in Bauchi, the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has elected its new executives to pilot its affairs for the next four years.

The congress held Saturday at Multipurpose Hall, Bauchi.

At the end of the congress, the incumbent chairman of the party, Alhaji Hamza Akuyam, was re-elected for the second term after scoring about 3, 000 votes in an unopposed contest, just as other executives were also returned unopposed.

Speaking on behalf of the elected officials of the party, the state chairman, Akuyam promised to work towards the betterment of the party in the state.

While thanking party members for giving them another mandate, Akuyam said they will consolidate on the democratic dividends so far provided by the PDP-led administration to further take the state to greater heights.

He called on the party faithful and stakeholders not to relent on drawing their attention whenever they err so as to have a smooth operation of the party in the state.

While promising to be transparent in the discharge of their responsibilities, the party chairman reminded his colleagues that justice is the backbone of peace in every setting and hence, the need to embrace it.

Also speaking, the state governor, Bala Mohammad, represented by his deputy, Baba Tela, commended the delegates for exhibiting high sense of maturity during the exercise.