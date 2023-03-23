Bauchi PDP: Farouk Mustapha deserves accolades

Hon. Farouk Mustapha, who led the 2023 Gov. Bala Mohammed’s bid for re-election in the just-concluded gubernatorial election in Bauchi state, undoubtedly, deserves to be commended for successfully carrying out the function that was assigned to him in order to ensure the success of Kauran Bauchi.

However, many veteran politicians of substance had joined the train of the strong opposition party, the APC, to make Governor Kaura unsuccessful at the polls, but they ended up disappointed because of the likes of Farouk in the camp of Kaura.

Farouk dedicated all his time during Kaura’s campaign by sending strong and touching messages to the Bauchi electorate at the political podium, which influenced the masses to re-elect Governor Bala Mohammed.

Lo and behold! The director general’s (Farouk Mustapha) utterances at the political pulpit have been a major reason for paralysing the opponents. Why? Because of his expertise when it comes to playing a winning game!

The success story that was recorded in the just-concluded election was as follows: the PDP in the state as of 2019 had no single senator or House of Representatives member, but now after the presidential and National Assembly elections, the party in the state was able to win seven members of the house and two senators.

Thereafter, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, the party also recorded yet another milestone success story by winning the number one seat in the state and 21 out of 31 members of the state house of assembly. This is unlike in 2019, when the party had only nine members, which really made the governor have an assembly that was controlled by the opposition party, the APC, in the state.

Therefore, now the PDP-led administration in the state could comfortably form the leadership of the state assembly, rancour-free, and with the choice of who the governor would want to have as a speaker and other principal officers of the party.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki

Sabon Fegi, Azare,

Bauchi state.

