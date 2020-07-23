Bauchi PDP, NNPP chieftains defect to APC



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state has received new defectors from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties in the state.



Some of the decampees include a chieftain of the PDP in the state Alhaji Shitu Zaki who was a former political adviser to governor Bala Mohammed and former Bauchi north zonal chairman of the PDP.



Zaki who resigned as political adviser to governor Bala Mohammed joined the APC with thousands of his supporters.

Our correspondent reports that a former candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for Bauchi north in the 2019 election Honourable Faruk Mustapha also defected to the APC.



Mustapha contested against Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa but lost to the former and came second in the election with 92, 000 votes.



The state publicity secretary of the APC Adamu Jallah in a press statement issued to journalists Thursday on the receipt of the PDP and NNPP chieftains claimed that Mustapha defected alongside his 92, 000 supporters while Zaki came along with over 29, 000 followers into the party.



According to him, the defection of the politicians to the APC is in view of the internal democracy, justice and fairness in the party as well as its good ideologies and principles.



“While welcoming the decampees to the people’s oriented party, the APC wishes to assure them that they will be treated fairly and level playing ground will be provided to both old and new members.



“We finally urge them to use their political experiences and dexterity to contribute to the progress of the party and development of Bauchi state and the nation at large”. He said.

