Bauchi police confirm abduction of ex-NFF Secretary General

Bauchi State Police Command have confirmed the abduction of a former Nigeria Football Federation, General Secretary, Alhaji Sani Ahmed Toro and a former Assistant Coach of the Super Eagle Garba Yila.

Both men were abducted on Saturday, June 18.



The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, while confirming the abduction, said he is not privy to the full details of the incident as it happened outside the state.

“Yes, the news is true. I got across to one of his sons, who told me he was abducted around Akwanga road in Nasarawa while returning from Abuja. Other details when I get them will be communicated to you,” Mr Wakili was quoted by Premium Times.

Mr Toro and Mr Yila were kidnapped on their way from Abuja to Bauchi after attending the wedding ceremony of the son of Former NFF president, Aminu Maigari.

One of the sons of the victims Nasiru Sani Toro confirmed that, his father along two others were kidnapped while returning from Abuja around 7-8pm.

According to him, the victim phone number is switched off, and their kidnappers have not yet reached the family members for any ransom as at the time of filling this report.

