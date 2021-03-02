Bauchi reclaims city Center 45 years after master plan

Under a land swap arrangement, KK Kingdom Nigeria Limited will invest N4.5 billion in the first instance, to deliver top class serviced plots on 81 hectares of prime land and a 2.8 km dual carriageway, part of the inner southern bye-pass corridor, in exchange for right over a percentage of serviced plots.

Bauchi state Commissioner of Lands and Survey, Professor Adamu Ahmed, disclosed this when fielding questions over plans of the state government to reclaim city centre, 45 years after the master plan was approved.

He explained that on Thursday February 25, the state commenced landmark development of Bauchi city centre at the old Bauchi airport site, a project first conceived 45 years ago and an essential part of the Bauchi town masterplan prepared in 1976.

“The project is being implemented under a public private partnership with Abuja-based indigenous investment & construction company, KK Kingdom Nigeria Ltd,” he said.

Professor Ahmed said at the flagoff ceremony performed by the governor of Bayelsa state, and that of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, reiterated his commitment to the upgrade of essential infrastructure, through urban renewal to prepare the state for sustainable growth and development.

According to him, “The scheme accommodates a three arms housing zone for the legislature, judiciary and the executive, a multifunctional corridor, recreation and public facilities areas.

“The 1976 masterplan had recommended the relocation of the old Airport from the heart of the city, to pave way for a modern city centre, a part of which was to accommodate the federal and state secretariats, the stadium, and a multifunctional corridor of banking services.”

The Commissioner of Land and Survey further said, “The project brings to closure a painful 45 year wait to complete an essential part of our capital city.”

He also observed that, “cities are prime fields for financial capital, and the State is committed to adopting innovative partnerships and funding strategies towards financing key infrastructure and basic services, particularly by making financial assets out of land in state pocession.”

The Bala Mohammed-led administration is implementing an ambitious urban renewal programme with five major new township roads already completed and seven under construction, including the dualisation of four approach roads into the capital city, and a new residential district of 1,500 housing units.

