Bauchi removes 7, 000 illegal workers, pensioners from payroll



Bauchi state government has removed over 7, 000 illegal workers and pensioners from payroll.



This disclosure was made Thursday evening by the state deputy governor Baba Tela and chairman of the high powered committee set up by governor Bala Mohammed to find a lasting solution to the challenges of salary payment in the state public service.



The committee was inaugurated on 23rd March, 2021 and was initially given four weeks to complete the assignment and submit its report.



However, that was not possible because the committee adopted a “task force” approach to effectively handle the assignment that led to a direct interface with all the 76 ministries, departments and agencies and all the 20 local councils personnel involved in salary administration for an on-the-spot problem solving thereby making the committee to submit the report late.



According to Tela, a total number of personnel uploaded on the employees enrolment portal for both the state and local governments are 80, 236 while 7, 141 considered as illegal employees and pensioners have been ejected from payroll.

“In the State Service, 29,752 have been uploaded and in the Local Government Service 50,484 were uploaded in the portal totalling 80,236”. He said.



He added that the total number of employees removed from the payroll are; 2, 725 from the state service, 2, 704 from the local government service, 905 from state pension and 807 from local government pensions.



The committee chairman revealed that the total monthly savings to be realized from the removal of the aforementioned illegal workers and pensioners is N511,270,138.49 million.



Responding, governor Bala Mohammed lauded the committee for conducting the assignment accordingly and for the revelations vowing that severe disciplinary action would be taken on all violators of the new salary reforms.



He pledged that his administration would continue with its infrastructural development projects as well as the social welfare programmes initiated recently in some areas and would be extended to all the 20 local governments of the state.