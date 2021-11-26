Bauchi sensitises farmers on produce storage

Bauchi state government has sensitised farmers in the state on the use of effective ways of storing farm produce.

Speaking at the occasion held in Warji local government area of the state Friday, the programme manager, Bauchi State Agricultural Development Programme (BSADP), Abubakar Ja’afaru Ilelah, said the state government aws committed to supporting farmers to develop and enhance their farming activities.

Jafaru Ilelah who decried the recent trend where farmers engaged in selling all their food items early, said the development “will not be good for them and for the state in general.”

Represented by Ya’u Muhammad, the programme manager advised them to preserve food that would be used to feed their families before the next farming season.

On his part, the chairman of Warji local government area, Adamu Muhammad Danjuma, said the programme was apt considering the important role the local government played in the area of food production in the state.

The chairman commended Governor Bala Muhammad for giving attention to the agriculture sector “which is the driver of every economy in the world.”