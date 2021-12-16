Bauchi sensitises stakeholders on COVID -19 economic stimuli

The Bauchi state government Thursday engaged stakeholders in a one-day sensitisation on the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus NG-CARES Result Area 3.

Speaking at the occasion, the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Kashim, appreciated the World Bank and the federal government for coming up with the initiative and reaffirmed the state government’s effort towards ensuring the full implementation of the program in the state.

The SSG reiterated the commitment of the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed to bring more developmental programmes geared at improving the livelihood of citizens thereby boosting economic activities in the state.

“I welcome all the participants to this important occasion, as you are aware, the NG-CARES Programme is an emergency operation designed to support budgeted programme of expenditures and interventions at the state level-training existing and newly emerging vulnerable and poor households, agricultural value chains, and Micro and Small Enterprises affected by the economic crisis.”

Ibrahim Kashim pointed out that the state government has since leveraged on various platforms of the Bank of Industry for the implementation of result Area 3 which provides grant support to facilitate the economic recovery and enhancing capabilities of SMEs in the state and ICT enhancement to provide job opportunities to youth.

“The Bauchi state government has passion for the programme and will continue to give all the support to achieve the desired objectives,” he said.

In her remark, the Commissioner for Cooperative and SMEs Development, Sa’adatu Bello Kirfi, stated that, NG-CARES Programme is designed to restore the livelihoods of the poor and vulnerable, maintaining food security, and facilitating recovery of MSEs which are some of the key objectives set out in the Government’s Economic Sustainability Plan.