Bauchi set to be economic hub in North

The current administration of Governor Bala Mohammed in Bauchi state is poised to harness the state’s economic potential through a comprehensive development template that will make Bauchi the hub of economic activities in the North.

The project, which targets all the sectors of the state’s economy, is expected to open up all the local government areas of the state for serious investments in industry, agriculture, mineral resources, housing, tourism and other areas.

As part of his action plan for the state, the governor recently appointed a consulting firm, Salcons Synergy Limited, to facilitate a multi-billion Euro letter of credit for the funding of the comprehensive economic blueprint for the state.

Under the project, the state is expected to witness massive investments in modern agro allied business in cotton, groundnuts, tumeric, onions, soghum, millets, animal husbandry, poultry, feeds, etc.

The state will also witness massive infrastructural development in utilities, modern housing, hotels and tourism through which huge investments can be attracted to the state.

The blueprint also includes the construction of a new Bauchi Smart City, with serious investments in the ICT and other world class facilities in digital communication etc.

This project, when completed, will change the narrative of Bauchi from depending on the statutory allocations to an economically buoyant state and the new hub of investments in the North.

Dr Ahmed Saleh,

Chairman, Salcons Synergy Limited,

Abuja.