Bauchi speaker offers free eye-care service to 350 constituents

The speaker of the Bauchi state House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, has sponsored the eye-care treatment of 350 members of his constituency in Ningi local government area of the state.

At the flagging off of free medical eye care services, the speaker said his partnership with Makka Eye Clinic Bauchi to conduct the exercise is to alleviate the hardship faced by the beneficiaries as a result of the eye disease.

He stated that many people are suffering from one type of eye disease or the other, but due to economic hardship and poverty they cannot afford healthcare services, hence his resolve to come up with the initiative.

“This year, my annual free medical care service is on eye care so that my people can get free treatment for all their eye diseases. I commend Al-basar Foundation for partnering with me in this important exercise.”

Abubakar Suleiman also announced that he will sponsor surgery of all the 77 people diagnosed with cataract cases including their transportation, medication and feeding in Bauchi and directed for the transfer of a 9-month- old baby diagnosed with retinal detachment during the exercise to Kano state with a pledge to settle the surgery bill.

Earlier, the manager of Makkah Eye Clinic Bauchi, Dr Abdullahi Badamasi Muhammad, stated that their partnership with the speaker to conduct the free medical eye care services in Ningi central constituency is on the basis of their corporate social responsibility.

Some beneficiaries who spoke during the exercise expressed gratitude to the speaker for coming up with the initiative and prayed Almighty Allah to reward him abundantly.