Bauchi SSG donates trophy for Gov Bala’s football competition





The Secretary to the Bauchi state government, Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim, has donated a trophy for the engagement of youth across the twenty local government areas of the state on football competition tagged“Kauran Bauchi’s Cup”.

Presenting the trophy to Bako’s International Consult, the organisers of the competition, Ibrahim Kashim, said the state government is committed to engaging youth in sports to discourage them against involving in crime and criminality.

He said the competition was organised to serve as a tool for engaging youth in sporting activities having recognised the role sports played towards tackling the rate of criminality and other social vices among the youth in the society.

“This football competition was organized in honor of our governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed because of his love for youth development and indeed his immense contribution in the area of sport development in the state.

“Sports is now a multi-billion dollar business and therefore Bauchi state will not relent in supporting the sector for economic development,” he said.

Kashim said as responsible government, the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed is working on mobilizing youth in various useful ventures to enable them have a good focus and direction for future development for the benefit of the society.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Bako’s International Consult, Haruna Bako, commended the Secretary to the state government for the donation, describing it as a moral booster to the football competition organizing committee.

On his part, the Bauchi state NUJ Chairman, Comrade Umar Saidu, while assuring the support of NUJ towards ensuring the success of the competition, said engaging youth is sporting activities will go along way in tackling unemployment in the state.,

