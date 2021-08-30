Bauchi throws weight behind Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa legacy project

The Central Planning Committee for the Unveiling the untold story of Late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa has thrown its weight behind the legacy project.

This was made known when the organising committee paid a working visit to the Governor of Bauchi state, Sen Bala Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi).

Similarly, the Arewa Consultative Forum headed by Chief Audu Ogbe had conveyed their approval to be part of the epoch-making event coming up in the 3rd quarter of the year. In their letter signed by the Secretary–General, the Forum assured the physical presence of the Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe.

Responding, the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Baralabe Musa said, the committee had also paid a similar visit to the immediate family of the late sage in Bauchi state pointing out that the eldest son and the head of the Sir Tafawa Balewa family, Alhaji Baba Yakubu Tafawa Balewa gave his unalloyed support on behalf of the family to be fully involved in the historic project coming up very soon.

According to the chairman, there will be three major activities to be featured at the one-day event which include, Lecture Series to be delivered by carefully chosen distinguished Nigerians on critical topical issues, Book presentation/launching, “Echoes of The Golden Voice”, and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Exemplary Leadership Merit Award to very key selected distinguished Nigerians.