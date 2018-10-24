Bauchi to establish airstrip at Yankari

The Bauchi state government has disclosed plans to establish an

airstrip at the popular Yankari Games Reserve located in Alkaleri

local government area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Information, Tourism and Culture, Alhaji

Umar Sade, disclosed this yesterday during a dinner organised by the

state Governor, Mohammed Abubakar to Nigerians in Diaspora who visited

the state, held at the games reserve on Sunday night.

According to the commissioner, the project was aimed at making

transportation to and from the games reserve easy to foreign tourists

wishing to visit the natural park.

Also speaking, the governor explained that Boko Haram insurgency in

the north eastern part of the country scares some foreigners from

coming to the reserves for tourism mission, asserting that the is the

safest and most peaceful state in the region.

Abubakar who stated that the state has three areas of comparative

advantage which include Agriculture, tourism and mineral resources

expressed government commitment to revamping the three sectors as a

way of generating internal revenue to the State.

According to him, government had procured 500 tractors for farmers in

the state and power tillers with a view to promoting mechanized

farming as most farmers in the state practice manual agriculture .

He further noted that as part of efforts to boost food production,

government had recently hired consultants from the Kingdom of Morocco

to undergo testing of farmlands in order to asses them and recommend

to farmers the best types of Fertilizer to apply to gain more profit.

He finally called on foreign investors to come and partner with the

government to excavate the abundant unharnessed mineral resources in

parts of the State.

Our correspondent reports that the visitors were led to the state by

the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Diaspora and

