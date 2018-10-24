Bauchi to establish airstrip at Yankari

The Bauchi state government has disclosed plans to establish an
airstrip at the popular Yankari Games Reserve located in Alkaleri
local government area of the state.
The state Commissioner of Information, Tourism and Culture, Alhaji
Umar Sade, disclosed this yesterday during a dinner organised by the
state Governor, Mohammed Abubakar to Nigerians in Diaspora who visited
the state, held at the games reserve on Sunday night.
According to the commissioner, the project was aimed at making
transportation to and from the games reserve easy to foreign tourists
wishing to visit the natural park.
Also speaking, the governor explained that Boko Haram insurgency in
the north eastern part of the country scares some foreigners from
coming to the reserves for tourism mission, asserting that the is the
safest and most peaceful state in the region.
Abubakar who stated that the state has three areas of comparative
advantage which include Agriculture, tourism and mineral resources
expressed government commitment to revamping the three sectors as a
way of generating internal revenue to the State.
According to him, government had procured 500 tractors for farmers in
the state and power tillers with a view to promoting mechanized
farming as most farmers in the state practice manual agriculture .
He further noted that as part of efforts to boost food production,
government had recently hired consultants from the Kingdom of Morocco
to undergo testing of farmlands in order to asses them and recommend
to farmers the best types of Fertilizer to apply to gain more profit.
He finally called on foreign investors to come and partner with the
government to excavate the abundant unharnessed mineral resources in
parts of the State.
Our correspondent reports that the visitors were led to the state by
the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Diaspora and
