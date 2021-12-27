Bauchi to support best footballers to participate in national club competitions

Bauchi state has declared total support towards supporting best local footballers to develop their capacity to enable them participate in both national and international clubs competitions.

State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Adamu Manu Soro made this known at the closing ceremony of a unity football competition tagged” Sanga Unity Cup held in Toro Local Government Area of the State.

The commissioner said his ministry is working on the selection of best footballers across the the state with a view to enhance their performance for national matches.

Manu Soro who expressed satisfaction with the outstanding performance of youth who participated in the competition, assured them that the state government is ready to encourage them to engage in various sporting activities for self reliant.

“First let me commend the initiator of this competition, Engineer Joshua Sanga for his foresight to come up with this development. This will go along way in ensuring unity and understanding among our youth in Bauchi State.”

“As you are aware, the administration of our Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed is empowering not less than 600 youth in each of our local government and we have done that in 8 out of our 20 Local government Areas.”

Manu Soro reaffirmed the determination of the state government towards tackling involvement of youth into criminal activities and urged them to support the government to enable them benefit of its laudable empowerment programmes.

Also speaking, the member representing Toro/Jamaa in the State House of Assembly, Tukur Ibrahim applauded Engineer Joshua Sanga for the initiative which he observed will go along way in supporting youth to engage in useful ventures through sporting activities.

Earlier, the initiator of the competition, Engineer Joshua Sanga explained that, the competition is organised to encourage youth to be productive and to discourage them against committing crime and other social vices.

Joshua Sanga who is the Director General, Bauchi State Bureau for Public Procurement, said such competition will compliment the effort of Governor Bala Mohammed at minimizing the rate of youth engagement in social vices.

“This football competition was organized for our youth from the 17 wards of Toro Local Government with an intention of uniting them to ensure there is unity and understanding among them.

“So the reasons for this competition are enormous. I am surprised with the turnout of people and I appreciate their love and support to me.”

He used the medium advice people of the local government to be united and work together without consideration to religious or tribal differences for the rapid development of the area.

