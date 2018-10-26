Bauchi traders commend FG for N10. 000 ‘Trader Moni’ (4) By Najib Sani# Bauchi

Traders in Bauchi state have expressed joy and gratitude to the

federal government for the disbursement of the N10, 000 interest-free

loan to help them boost their businesses.

The loan, called ‘Trader Moni’ is a federal government’s Social

Investment programme, whereby traders are given soft loans of N10, 000

to boost their businesses.

In an interview, some traders at Muda Lawal market Bauchi, on the

sidelines of the official launch of the scheme by Vice President Yemi

Osinbajo, said that the loan would help them boost their businesses.

“I am very happy because I have gotten N10, 000 loan from the federal

government to invest in my business.

“This is a very good help to us the petty traders because it will make

our businesses grow. As you can see, I see tomatoes, onions and

peppers, and by the time I add N10, 000 to this business, I’ll make

twice the profit I make weekly,” Adamu Garba said.

Garba said 6 months is too long a time to pay back the loan declaring

that “I am determined to finish paying this loan in 3 to 4 months time

so that I can access the N15, 000 to also invest in my business.”

Another trader, Iman Mohammed who sells garden eggs said he was

overjoyed because this loan will encourage other people who are not

into business to start.

He said the introduction of the scheme by the government shows that it

cares about the people.

He said: “This is a prove that Buhari has us at heart and has good

intentions for this country. We can only pray that he wins the

election so he can continue with this good work he has started.

“For me, this loan is timely because it came at a time I was

struggling to make ends meet but with this, I know things will improve

a little bit better than they were before.

“I will invest this money, the whole of it into my business and I know

that I will pay on time and also collect another one. The government

should please continue with these interventions.”

A meat seller who gave his name only as Suleiman told our

correspondent that he was sure he will pay back the loan within the

stipulated period.