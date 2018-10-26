Bauchi traders commend FG for N10. 000 ‘Trader Moni’ (4) By Najib Sani# Bauchi

Traders in Bauchi state have expressed joy and gratitude to the
federal government for the disbursement of the N10, 000 interest-free
loan to help them boost their businesses.
The loan, called ‘Trader Moni’ is a federal government’s Social
Investment programme, whereby traders are given soft loans of N10, 000
to boost their businesses.
In an interview, some traders at Muda Lawal market Bauchi, on the
sidelines of the official launch of the scheme by Vice President Yemi
Osinbajo, said that the loan would help them boost their businesses.
“I am very happy because I have gotten N10, 000 loan from the federal
government to invest in my business.
“This is a very good help to us the petty traders because it will make
our businesses grow. As you can see, I see tomatoes, onions and
peppers, and by the time I add N10, 000 to this business, I’ll make
twice the profit I make weekly,” Adamu Garba said.
Garba said 6 months is too long a time to pay back the loan declaring
that “I am determined to finish paying this loan in 3 to 4 months time
so that I can access the N15, 000 to also invest in my business.”
Another trader, Iman Mohammed who sells garden eggs said he was
overjoyed because this loan will encourage other people who are not
into business to start.
He said the introduction of the scheme by the government shows that it
cares about the people.
He said: “This is a prove that Buhari has us at heart and has good
intentions for this country. We can only pray that he wins the
election so he can continue with this good work he has started.
“For me, this loan is timely because it came at a time I was
struggling to make ends meet but with this, I know things will improve
a little bit better than they were before.
“I will invest this money, the whole of it into my business and I know
that I will pay on time and also collect another one. The government
should please continue with these interventions.”
A meat seller who gave his name only as Suleiman told our
correspondent that he was sure he will pay back the loan within the
stipulated period.
