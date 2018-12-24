Bauchi Water Corporation tasks residents on regular payment of bills

The Bauchi state Water and Sewerage Corporation (BSWSC) has appealed to water users in the state to pay their water bills promptly and regularly to enable the corporation provide improved services.

Managing Director of the Corporation, Aminu Gital, represented by a director in the corporation, Shehu Isiyaku made the appeal while inaugurating the Bauchi State Water Users Association Steering

(BSWUAS) committee.

He explained that the corporation through the World Bank assisted Third National Urban Water Sector Reform (NUWSRP) project ‘is implementing reforms aimed at ensuring effective, efficient and

sustainable service operations.

He added that to ensure the benefits of these reforms are maximized to provide uninterrupted services, the corporation recognized the need to effectively engage all stakeholders including community members, to serve as advocates for improved services and ensure the fulfillment of their obligation as customers.

“Against this background, BSWSC with the support from the World Bank intervention has established the Water Users Association (WUA) as platform for all water users and stakeholders to engage and

participate in the business of ensuring access of the people of Bauchi state to improved water services through agreed upon commitments for stronger mutual relationship,” he said.

Responding on behalf of other steering committee members, the ward head of unguwar gidan gona, Alhaji Garba Jibrin thanked the corporation for reposing confidence in them and promised to protect

water facilities in the state as well as ensure that citizen’s opinion on the services and products of the Corporation are heard and factored into decision making towards improving services.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.