Bauchi: We demolished Gidan Kara to end social vices – LG chair

The chairman of Jama’are local government area of Bauchi state, Sama’ila Yusuf Jarma, has said his council carried out the demolition of the house of one Williams Duru in order to curtail degrading social vices in the area.

In a press statement issued to journalists in Bauchi, Thursday, the chairman said the house popularly known as Gidan Kara, was the epicenter of social vices being engaged by young boys and girls in the area.

He said the move became imperative as no responsible government would condone acts such as alcoholism, sex hawking, drugs and substance abuse among other nefarious activities in the society, which Duru’s house was known for.

“Following series of complaints received from parents, guardians and the traditional institution over the deviant activities taking place in Duru’s Gidan Kara, the local government summoned a meeting of stakeholders, namely; the Police, DSS, NSCDC, NDLEA, NCS and the Emirate Council, where it was agreed that Mr. Williams Duru be called for a way out of the quagmire.

“After a meeting between the stakeholders and Mr. Duru, it was unanimously resolved that the house be acquired by the LGA and the owner of the house be compensated.

“After bargaining, Mr. Duru agreed to sell the house at the sum Two Million Naira (2,000, 000.00), in which the Local Government paid to Williams Duru through his account and he acknowledged receipt of the payment,” the statement said.

Sama’ila Jarma pointed out that, while the structure was being demolished after obtaining a court order in the presence of the District Head, DPO, DSS and all other relevant stakeholders, it was surprising that Mr. Duru opted to go to court after the amicable resolution of the issue which everyone saw as a win-win outcome.