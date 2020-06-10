Bauchi youth condemn call for sack of service chiefs, hail NAF boss

The Bauchi Youths Discussion Circle has condemned the recent calls from some Nigerians for the sack of service chiefs.

They, however, expressed their unalloyed support for the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar in his efforts towards ending insecurity in the country.

President of the circle, Prince Mohammed Sani Hassan, while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Wednesday, described Abubakar as one of the best hands from Bauchi state to work with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The youth commended the President over his decision to retain Abubakar as a security chief following his exceptional performance in providing Airforce surveillance, which completes the military operation in the North-east and some parts of North-west ravaged by the activities of kidnappers and bandits.

They maintained that one of the best things that would happen to Nigeria and Bauchi in particular was the appointment of Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar as the Chief of Air Staff who as head of the nation’s Air Force, has procured and acquired a number of aircraft and has done more than enough in ensuring that the welfare of his men are secured.

“We are here today to pass a vote of confidence on one of our own who has made us proud. As you can see, within a short period, Sadique Abubakar has built an Airforce base along the Bauchi- Kano road with standard hospital and functional equipment which have created employment opportunities to graduates within and outside the state in the field of medicine. Nigerians now take solace in those hospitals for their medical care.”