Bayana Bayana outclass Super Falcons, win maiden Aisha Buhari Cup

Banyana Banyana of South Africa proved their superiority over Super Falcons of Nigeria by spanking the Randy Waldrum side 4-2 at the refurbished Onikan Stadium, Lagos to emerged winners of 2021 Aisha Buhari Cup in the last fixture of the six-nation tournament on Tuesday evening.

The match was watched by a host of dignitaries including FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura, Edo state deputy governor, and host of other top government functionaries with Falcons putting every foot wrong n the highly entertaining encounter.

It was South Africa’s second win of the tournament after thrashing Ghana 3-0 in their first game.

The Falcons opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Mali thanks to two late goals from Gift Monday.

South Africa took the lead in the 6th minute through an own goal after Michelle Alozie sent the ball into her own net in an attempt to clear Hildah Magaia’s cross.

In the 19th minute the South Africans doubled their lead from the penalty spot through Linda Motlhalo following a handball by Onome Ebi.

With a minute left in the first half, South Africa got their third off a header from Gabriela Salgago after the Falcons felled to clear their lines.

The Falcons came out more determined and pulled a goal back through Vivian Ikechukwu to make it 3-1.

Then in the 53rd minute Ikechukwu was on target again this time with a long range strike from distance which beat the South Africans.

But it was the South Africans who had the laugh as they extended their lead on 86 minutes.

With the Falcons in search of the equaliser, South Africa went on the counter but Motlhalo was fouled inside the box.

The resultant penalty was converted by Mamello Makhabane to give South Africa a 4-2 win.