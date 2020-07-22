Bayelsa: Applauding Diri’s Covid-19 management style



Bayelsa state government has demonstrated that the proof of good governance is determined during a crisis. JOY EMMANUEL writes on how this played out in Bayelsa during this Covid-19 pandemic.

It was just a few weeks after Governor Doueye Diri was sworn in as governor of Bayelsa state that a coronavirus pandemic was noticed in the country.

It was a test of his leadership at making necessary adjustments to enable him to thrive rather than to merely survive.



Gov Diri in tackling the pandemic put up deliberate calm and empathy and took decisive actions, rally his team for prevention and control without hurting the very people he was sworn to protect.

Therefore, immediately he assumed chairmanship of a special task force on COVID-19 to directly oversee its activities in the state. He also mandated all local government chairmen to do the same in their respective councils.To that effect, he announced the closure of all public and private schools with effect from Thursday, March 26 as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

Prompt salary payment within the period

A civil servant, Mr Preye Ebizimo who spoke with Blueprint said Governor Diri has really done more than expected within the period.

“He ordered that salary be paid by 20th of the month and ensured that workers are not only paid their entitlements but promptly. “We have heard some state governments’ moves to step down the New Minimum Wage due to the Covid-19 pandemic but nothing of such panic was heard in Bayelsa,” he said.

Diri has inherited enormous fiscal and security challenges that can task even the most hardworking leader to deliver. The backlog of payments still poses a serious challenge to the political and economic prosperity of the state, in addition to other environmental challenges hampering development.

Devising strategies to tackle pandemic

His ability to put on his thinking cap in leading the state Covid-19 committee has been the key to its successful management throughout the pandemic. To do that effectively, the governor and his team focused on actions that created the best results.

For Diri, Bayelsa people should find a way to live with it while adhering to strict safety protocols and guidelines for prevention and control.Also like many world leaders and experts feels that COVID-19, just like many other infectious diseases the world has come to live with, won’t just go away without confronting it frontally.



Directive to security agencies

In order to cushion the hardship being faced, the governor directed all government and security agencies to develop strategies for minimising the negative impacts of the lockdown/restrictions and make sure people do not suffer.

Distribution of food stuff

He also approved the massive distribution of food packs to thousands of vulnerable families across the state. While the state strengthens its emergency preparedness, response and mitigation, it is worthy to note that the state government has been going places distributing food as palliatives to vulnerable households affected by the pandemic.



Applause

A resident of Yenagoa, Paschal Onyemachi applauded Diri, saying, “It’s praiseworthy that with the prudent management of scarce resources, the state government has continued to provide essential services, project implementation and ensure good governance to the people.

“Indeed, these are some of the most important things a leader needs to do, especially in times of crisis. During a crisis, everybody looks to a leader for the next step or reassurance. If a leader projects fear and unease, that unease transmits to everyone else, much like this dreaded and deadly contagious disease, Covid-19. This is why it is absolutely necessary for leaders to look like they are masters on top of the situation. For Gov Diri, he has shown leadership and prudent management so far.”