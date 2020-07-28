Bayelsa committed to elimination of viral hepatitis by 2030 – Official

As the world marks Hepatitis day globally, the Bayelsa state has joined to great awareness on viral hepatitis and to recommit on the path of elimination of viral hepatitis by 2030.

The world health organization has tagged this year’s theme as “Hepatitis free future”, with a strong focus on preventing hepatitis B among mothers and newborns through safe and effective vaccination.

The permanent secretary Bayelsa state ministry of health, Dr. Inodu Apoki, in a press briefing explains that globally over 350 million people with over 1 million deaths from complications of liver cancer and liver cirrhosis make it more prevalent and dangerous than HIV/AIDS.

He said: “Nine in every ten persons infected with viral hepatitis are not aware of their status.

“So the world hepatitis day celebration creates an opportunity to educate the general population about the burden infections, with the aim of enlightening people on how to combat viral hepatitis and empower people to take action to prevent the infections”.

He said state Government emphasizes a strong focus on prevention in collaboration with the World Health Organization.

“A hepatitis free future is achievable if we as a people work together to prevent the infection, the good news is that there are new medicines that can cure hepatitis C in 3 months or less”. He said.