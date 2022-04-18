Bayelsa, Delta fishing communities raise concern over environmental pollution

Some Fishing communities in in both Bayelsa and Delta States has again raised the alarm over the rate of pollution which has effectively destroyed their sources of livelihood.

The members of the communities lamented further that years after a Federal High Court in Benin City ruled in favour of the community and held that gas flaring is unconstitutional and against the

human rights of the people both Shell Petroleum Corporation and the Federal Government has done nothing to alleviate the suffering of the people.

These concerns were raised, during a recent two day training facilitated by Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) in Bayelsa State, where over

80 participants from Ekpetiama (Bayelsa State) and Iwherekan

(Delta State) had community participated.

The training which dwells on diagnostics dialogue, environmental monitoring and advocacy provide spaces for communities to review the environmental situations of their communities and identify areas were actions to preserve and defend their heritage are needed.

Speaking during the straining, HOMEF director, Dr. Nnimmo Bassey, said oil and gas exploitation has exposed communities in Nigeria to decades of unabated pollution giving rise to health challenges livelihood stress

and a general denial of a good life and wellbeing of the community

people.

“Gas flaring has been a major source of environmental damage and habitat

loss in the Niger Delta region and has adversely affected local people

that depend on fishing and farming as major sources of their livelihood.

“Over the years, HOMEF has facilitated dialogue in communities affected

by oil and gas exploitation activities and has rallied support for the

communities to speak up against the polluting activities of corporations and seek justice,” he said.

A participant from Ekpetiama, Peredangikumo Ogiriki, lamented the state

of things in his community. According to him, before oil and gas

operations began in his community they had enjoyed peace and unity. He

added, “Today there is disunity and suspicion and activities such as

indiscriminate sand mining and massive gas flaring have led to pollution

of our river and the air.”

Another participant, Kaka Taripreye, stated that “our challenges are

numerous from degradation of our community to our physical and social

needs. As a fisherman, the river pollution has affected me and it is

difficult for me to make ends meet. You return home with nothing after a

whole day of toiling. Gas flaring in the community has affected

everything. Our farm yields are now poor and this is affecting us

badly.”

“We have suffered very much from the gas flare. I am an undergraduate,

sadly all we do is struggle to live here due to environmental

degradation. Our health is affected and we have no health facility, it

is a terrible living condition,” lamented Jane Ogiriki.

During the training, resource persons charged community members to be

vigilant to note and report on happenings in their environment.

Iwherekan and Ekpetiama communities have similar challenges especially

those related to gas flaring. There are rampant incidents of respiratory

diseases and increase of cardiac cases.

Recall that in 2005, Iwherekan

community sued Shell Petroleum Development Company and the Attorney

General of the Federation for engaging in gas flaring in the community

which they saw as unconstitutional and an affront to their right to

life.