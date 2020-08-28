Bayelsa executive council holds maiden meeting, lists agric, SMEs as priority area

The newly constituted Bayelsa state cabinet held its maiden meeting a day after the commissioners were sworn in.

Governor Douye Diri who presided over the meeting stated that his administration would focus on developing agriculture and small and medium scale enterprises.

To actualize this, Governor Diri directed the Commissioners in charge of agriculture and that of trade, industry, and investment to brace up for the tasks ahead.

Addressing journalists after the meeting held at the Executive Council Chambers in Government House, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Ayibaina Duba, said the governor emphasized the need to change the value system and orientation of Bayelsans for them to be more productive and self-reliant.

Mr. Duba said the governor challenged the new cabinet members to realize that they had enormous responsibilities that require their creativity and ingenuity to deliver the prosperity agenda of the administration through their different ministries.

He assured Bayelsans that the Prosperity Team would work assiduously to create job opportunities and called for cooperation from the people in order for the government to address their developmental needs.

Also speaking, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo SAN, pledged that the impact of the Prosperity Administration would be felt in every nook and cranny of the state.

He said the governor was passionate about the wellbeing of the people.

Also highlighting one of the decisions reached the meeting, the Commissioner for Special Duties Bayelsa east Mr. Obosi Churson, said the cabinet would soon undergo training in procurement and best practices in accountability and leadership skills.

