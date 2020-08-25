Bayelsa gov swears in 24 Commissioners, 1 Special Adviser

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has told new commissioners in the state that service to the people was the essence of their appointment.

The governor also charged them to work towards actualising the dreams of the state’s founding fathers.



Speaking during the swearing in of 24 new commissioners and a special adviser on Political Affairs at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Yenagoa, governor Diri said they were assuming office at a difficult moment occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stressed that they would need to put in their best to meet the yearnings of people of the state.

His acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a statement, quoted the governor as saying the commissioners were carefully selected in recognition of their capabilities.

He expressed confidence that they would contribute meaningfully to the development of the state.



Diri tasked them to be innovative and prudent with the commonwealth of the state while ensuring that they run an open-door policy and undertake projects that are people-centred.

The Bayelsa helmsman called on the new cabinet members to put the interest of the state above personal consideration and ensure that the prosperity agenda of the current administration gets to every nook and cranny of the state.

His words: “Continue the important work of actualising the dreams of the founding fathers of our great state, Bayelsa, and making it the destination that will truly be the glory of all lands.

“I want to heartily congratulate you on your appointment and also thank you for accepting to bring your skills, capacity and experience to the service of your people.

“The expectations from you are naturally very high. With the inauguration of the executive council, you are expected to hit the ground running and put the necessary structures in place to fulfill the hopes and aspiration of our people. Be prudent with the management of scarce resources.”

Those sworn in are Miss Preye Broderick (Ministry of Special Duties – East), Mr Esau Andrew (Lands, Housing and Urban Development), Dr. Ibiene Jones (Mineral Resources), Chief Thompson Amule (Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Development), and Miss Grace Ikiotenne (Transportation)

Others are Mr Stanley Braboke (Trade, Industry and Investment), Surveyor Moses Teibowei (Works and Infrastructure) and Hon. Iselema Gbaranbiri (Environment), Chief David Alagoa (Agriculture and Natural Resources) and Mr Biriyai Dambo SAN (Justice).



Also sworn in are Dr. Iti Orugbani (Culture and Tourism), Dr. Promise Ekio (Communication, Science and Technology), Mr Otokito Federal (Labour, Employment and Empowerment), Miss Faith Opuene (Women, Children Affairs and Social Development), Mr Obosi Churson (Special Duties – West) and Mr Sinkumo Ekisah (Special Projects).

The rest are Mr Maxwell Ebibai (Finance), Mr. Akpoebide Alamieyeseigha (Budget and Economic Planning), Mr Rex Flint-George (Special Duties – Central), Hon. Daniel Igali (Youths and Sports Development) while Mr Ebitein Tonyon will oversee the Power and Water Resources Ministry, Dr. Igwele Pabara Newton (Health), Mr Ayebaina Duba (Information and Orientation) and Hon. Gentle Emelah (Education).

Chief Collins Cocodia was also sworn in as special adviser on Political Affairs.