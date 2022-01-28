Bayelsa govt pledges support for teen impregnated by father

The Bayelsa state government has promised to provide psychological and sundry support to a 14-year-old girl impregnated by her father.

The coordinator, Gender Response Initiative Team (GRIT) in the state, Mrs. Dise Ogbise, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Friday that some members of the public reported the case.

Ogbise said when some people reported that the girl was five months pregnant for the father, the team subsequently swung into action and the man was hauled into Police custody.

NAN gathered at the Ekeki Police division that the suspect, who hails from Ogani Wily Kaira, Ogoni, was arrested following a formal complaint from GRIT.

She alleged that the 38-year old man, residing at PDP Road, Yenagoa, had been sexually abusing his own daughter since she was seven.

She noted that the victim needed a lot of support to enable her to go through the rigours of pregnancy at a very tender age.

“The government will ensure that she continues her education. The victim, a Junior Secondary School student who aspires to be a musician, will be assisted to achieve her life goal,” she said.

She called on residents to be vigilant and endeavour to alert the team, as well as other gender advocacy groups in the state, of any case of girl child violation or molestation.

Ogbise gave the assurance that GRIT was committed to protecting the rights of the girl-child.

SP Asinim Butswat of the state police command confirmed the incident, saying the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.