Bayelsa guber: Supreme Court orders accelerated hearing of Alaibe’s appeal

The Supreme Court has ordered accelerated hearing in an appeal filed by Mr. Timi Alaibe against the Bayelsa state governor, Duoye Diri.

The five-member panel presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko, gave the order to parties in the suit on Tuesday in Abuja.

Alaibe is challenging the election of Senator Duoye Diri as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the February governorship election in Bayelsa state.

The panel asked the appellant and respondents to regularize their processes having withdrawn two applications pending before the court.

This medium reports that the case dragged from the lower court to the apex court shortly after the PDP primary election in the state.

Alaibe had dragged the party to Federal High Court, Port-Harcourt disagreeing with the election of 3-man delegates. But shortly after the court declined jurisdiction, he withdrew the case and participated, and eventually lost.

Alaibe then proceeded to the Federal High Court, Owerri, where he prayed the court to nullify the primary election that produced Diri.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, counsel to the PDP and Governor Diri, Emmanuel Enoedem and Chief Chris Uche (SAN), said they were not in opposition to the application by the appellant to regularise his processes.