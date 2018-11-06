Bayelsa INEC to display voters register in the 1804 units

Bayelsa state Independent Electoral Commission has announced that it will display the voter register containing the comprehensive list of those who registered at the 1804 polling units in the state.

The resident electoral commissioner of the state, Cyril Omoregbe represented by the administrative secretary Lebari Sampson Nduh during a staekeholders meeting in Yenagoa, disclosed that the display will commence from 6th to 12th of November, 2018.

He also disclosed that there will be claiming and collection of the PVCs in all the 105 wards of the state, adding that the excercise will give the commission an opportunity to identify and remove of dead people from the register.

According to him, ” Distribution of PVCs in the 105 center will continue until seven days to the general election.

“Do well to educate people on the tenets of elections so that people will be in the know. Even these politicians don’t know anything concerning the electoral act

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.