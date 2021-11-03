Bayelsa: Numonengi re-elected NUJ chairman

Samuel Numonengi of Nigerian Television Authority Chapel has been reelected as chairman Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa state chapter.

Samuel Numonengi who just finished his three years tenure won the election with a total vote of 241, beating his opponent Nelson Agadi of Niger Delta television chapel who got 90 votes.

Also, Judith Young of Radio Bayelsa chapel emerged the vice chairman with a total vote of 175, defeating her opponent Tonye Yemoliegha who got 156 votes.

The keenly contested election which took place on Wednesday at NUJ secretariat accredited 440 delegate while a total of 333 votes were cast with 2 void votes.

Ogio Clement-Ipigansi, Mike Tayese, Beatrice Okatubo, Joy Ifidi were all returned unopposed as secretary, auditor, treasurer and financial secretary respectively.

In his acceptance speech, Numonengi thanked all that voted for him and promised to carry everybody along.

He said ” I’m very grateful to all that voted for me. All of us have won. No victor, no vanquished. I promise to continue to operate an open door policy and carry everybody along.”