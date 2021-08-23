Bayelsa SSG pays ransom as kidnappers free own mother 34 days after

Betinah Benson, mother of secretary to Bayelsa state government, Kombowei Benson, has regained her freedom after 32 days in captivity.

The 80-year-old woman was abducted on July 20 from her residence in Ekeki, Yenagoa, capital of the state.

The Bayelsa commissioner of police, Echeng Echeng, confirmed her release on Sunday at the residence of the SSG.

The commissioner said that the pressure from the police resulted in her release.

“Our message to those involved in such heinous act is that it is a crime and no matter how involved you are, you will be arrested,” Echeng said.

NAN reports that three suspects were arrested in connection with the abduction.

Commenting on his mother’s release, the SSG said a “token gift of N4 million and two android phones” was given to the kidnappers.

The SSG said the kidnappers had earlier demanded N500 million ransom.

“Mama is back to the house and I want to give thanks to God and the security team in the state,” he said.

“I am so happy that my mother is back. Even if I tell people that ransom was not paid, they will not believe me.

“When they demanded for N500 million, I stood my ground. Even when I say I will not pay, I gave them a token to allow Mama return home.”