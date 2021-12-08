Bayelsa Utd plot to derail Akwa United ’s Super Cup dream

Federation Cup winners, Bayelsa United are determined to scuttle Akwa United ambition of wining the Super  Cup on Sunday in Ibadan when both sides trade tackles in the opening  game of the 2021/22 Nigeria Professional League season.

The Super Cup is to herald the  new football  seasons and usually hold during the Nigeria Football  Federation, NFF, Annual General Assembly. The   was brought forward for the league to kickoff unfailingly before the season started while the AGA will come up few days  later in Lagos.

The Super Cup is expected to be a veritable ground for Akwa  United the  Nigeria Professional Football League  winner tutored by Coach Kennedy Boboye who title  thirsty and already thinking of adding another silverware to their kitty in Uyo.

The club will be however hampered by  the  Presidential  4  tournament in Abuja-where the team is also playing to test run the refurbished Moshood Abiola Stadum, Abuja where the  likes of Kano  Pillars, Sunshine and Lobi Stars are  perfecting strategy for the new season.

The two clubs represented Nigeria on the continental stage ,while Akwa played the Champions league,  Bayelsa  United featured in the  Confederation  Cup the duo  crashed out in the  early stage of the competition.   

This new season will afford the  clubs to assess their readiness for the new season that will be kicking off next weekend

