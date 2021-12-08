Bayelsa Utd plot to derail Akwa United ’s Super Cup dream

Federation Cup winners, Bayelsa United are determined to scuttle Akwa United ambition of wining the Super Cup on Sunday in Ibadan when both sides trade tackles in the opening game of the 2021/22 Nigeria Professional League season.

The Super Cup is to herald the new football seasons and usually hold during the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Annual General Assembly. The match was brought forward for the league to kickoff unfailingly before the season started while the AGA will come up few days later in Lagos.

The Super Cup is expected to be a veritable ground for Akwa United the Nigeria Professional Football League winner tutored by Coach Kennedy Boboye who title thirsty and already thinking of adding another silverware to their kitty in Uyo.

The club will be however hampered by the Presidential 4 tournament in Abuja-where the team is also playing to test run the refurbished Moshood Abiola Stadum, Abuja where the likes of Kano Pillars, Sunshine and Lobi Stars are perfecting strategy for the new season.

The two clubs represented Nigeria on the continental stage ,while Akwa played the Champions league, Bayelsa United featured in the Confederation Cup the duo crashed out in the early stage of the competition.

This new season will afford the clubs to assess their readiness for the new season that will be kicking off next weekend

