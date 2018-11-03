Bayelsa warns against abuse of tinted glasses, covered plate number

The Bayelsa State Government has warned motorists against covering of the number plates of their vehicles in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Mr. Boma Spero-Jack, said in a statement on Tuesday that it was illegal and against the public interest for anybody to cover vehicle number plate without authorization by relevant agencies.

The Governor’s Adviser on Security also warned against unauthorized use of tinted glasses in vehicles in the state.

He advised motorists with genuine need to tint the glasses of their vehicles to approach the Police authorities to get such permits.

Spero-Jack stressed that the government would not allow unauthorized use of tinted glasses considered an impediment to its bid to ensure the protection of Bayelsans against those plotting crimes against them.

He said, “It has come to the attention of the Bayelsa State Government that motorists have resorted to an increasing coverage of their number plates in the state.

“This is done without authorization from the relevant security agencies. We are all aware of the grave implication of the coverage of number plates by unauthorized persons.

“The government is therefore urging all those involved this dangerous habit to stop it as deliberate actions would be taken to see to the prevention of the abuse of the coverage of number plates in our state.

“Similarly, we have observed a noticeable increase in the use of vehicles with tinted glasses by unauthorised people.

“Those who have the need to be given the privilege to use tinted glasses on their vehicles may contact the Nigeria Police.

“The State Government has a responsibility to protect the good people of Bayelsa whose rights to security and safety have come under threat by the indiscriminate use of tinted glasses in vehicles and the authorized coverage of number plates.

“The public is advised to take this observation and advise seriously.”

