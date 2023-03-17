Bayelsa: Why Timipre Sylva is unfit to contest APC governorship ticket – Group

Progressives Consultative Forum (PCF) has said that former governor of Bayelsa state and Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre is unfit to fly the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming governorship election.

The group said Sylvia’s political inconsistency in recent times made him unfit for the party’s ticket.

A statement released Friday in Abuja, signed by the of the pro-APC forum, Wilberforce Waribote, said his refusal to resign from his current position as the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources a month before the party’s primaries as required by the Electoral Act is a legal lacuna.

According to Waribote, “it is candid opinion that Chief Sylva, at this point, could not be considered APC’s best choice in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.”

The statement said: “We make bold to say that as of today, 17th of March, 2023, the Minister is yet to turn in his resignation letter. That was a legal requirement that must be satisfied, and refusal to act by the provision of the law would be a fatal blow to his ambition and the party’s electoral fortune in the state.

“In light of this development, the entire leadership and members of the Progressive Consultative Forum of Bayelsa State wish to strongly warn the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to make a grievous mistake that will affect the bright prospects of the party at regaining our 2019 mandate.

“The party should not toy with such obvious facts for floating a candidate who has such an open legal deficiency that could be exploited by opposition parties in a court of law.

“In terms of popularity, while Sylva appears to have lost favour with the electorates in Bayelsa David Lyon, has been a philanthropist and a bridge builder who has proved to be at home with the populace including the physically challenged and the fatherless. He is loved and respected by all in Bayelsa state.

“What the people of Bayelsa state need now is a practical politician like David Lyon who has indeed touched the lives of people positively including youth, women and the less privileged.

“We have it on good authority that members of the All Progressives Congress who decamped to other political parties are earnestly waiting for Lyon to return to the poll for them to come back to their party the APC.

“It is on record that, despite the incumbent governor, Lyon won convincingly against the ruling PDP in the 2019 governorship election. He trounced the incumbent governors Seriake and Diri.

“If David LYON had a winning formula in 2019, it is wise and reasonable to expect him to have the same in 2023. He has even asked the party for the right of first refusal for the governorship ticket.

“As the party gears up for the April 10 primary, we strongly advise the party to conduct a hitch-free primary, with all its qualified aspirants, without those having a legal lacuna, to ensure a level playing ground for all contestants and work towards the emergence of the most credible and generally acceptable candidate at the end of the exercise.”

The group recalled that Sylva “surreptitiously indicated his interest to vie for Nigeria’s presidency, and lacking the courage to resign his appointment as Minister and go for it, he buckled at the primaries. But, his presidential interest was not lost on the party’s power brokers and the electorates in Bayelsa who have noted his lack of guts.”

