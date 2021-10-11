Bayero graces turbaning of Mustapha as Turaki of Ilorin

Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara state Council of Chiefs Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari has said Emir of Bichi Nasiru Ado Bayero is one of the many dignitaries expected to attend the trubanning ceremony of Mallam Saliu Mustapha as Turaki n Geri Ilorin.

Also expected to grace the event are notable chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a party Mustapha is aspiring to lead at the national level. .

Bayero , a grandson of the late 8th Emir of Ilorin, Shehu AbdulKadir Dan Shuaibu Bawa, will be attending the event as part of his 2-day visit to Ilorin.

Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero, the immediate senior brother of the Bichi monarch, earlier visited Ilorin August 27, 2020.

Spokesman of the Emir of Ilorin, Mr Abdulazeez Arowona who announced this in a statement in Ilorin, said the Bichi monarch would arrive Ilorin October 21.

“His Royal Highness, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero will on Thursday 21st October 2021 pay historic visit to the ancient city of Ilorin since his ascension to the throne as the 2nd Emir of Bichi Emirate Council of Kano State.

“It is expected that a mammoth crowd, traditional Chiefs, religious leaders, associations and groups from within the Ilorin Emirate and beyond shall welcome the guest at the Ilorin International Airport on his arrival,” Arowona said.

The statement further said “During his visit, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero is expected to participate in a special Jumat service as well as other traditional events scheduled to be held at the ancient palace of the Emir of Ilorin on Friday 22nd October 2021″.

He urged sons and daughters of Ilorin Emirate and Kwarans to troop out en masse to welcome the top monarch to his ancestral home.

